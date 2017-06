Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Pipe identify quiz. Factory chamber. #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2009 Location IL. Age 51 Posts 3,397 Pipe identify quiz. Factory chamber. What chamber is this? Thought it was for a 750 limited. Wrong. Have the limited one in pic for effect. The other has a stinger and internal water port as seen.



That looks like the Yamaha version of Kawis Limited Pipe.



looks like yamaha blaster maybe

blaster mod chamber is my pick

Waveblaster mod chamber. Here one is in my superjet last week

What he said. It is the mod pipe.

So what do I win?

