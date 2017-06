Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for 650 X2: Impeller and Stop/start Lanyard Kill Switch #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Windsor Ontario Posts 1 Looking for 650 X2: Impeller and Stop/start Lanyard Kill Switch I have an 86 X2 with the stock style over/under start stop (no lanyard). Looking for a lanyard face plate or a complete lanyard switch.



Reference this thread: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=291670



Also looking for an impeller, will be running 650 with stock mod pipe and sbn44. AM stainless or OEM in great shape (if cheap)

