Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 Kawasaki Ultra 250x Exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location atlanta Age 32 Posts 4 2008 Kawasaki Ultra 250x Exhaust I recently got my Jet Pump rebuilt. When i decided to do a flush the water seems to be extra hot and under the seat i can hear a sizzling coming from the manifold. What can this be? I took it out on a run before flushing but it didnt run hot or anything at WOT. Any idea? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules