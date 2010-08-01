pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: x2 reeds valve

  1. Today, 10:32 AM #1
    thejhall
    thejhall is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    superior WI
    Age
    23
    Posts
    8

    x2 reeds valve

    does anyone know where i can buy just the pedal? is there a way to make them??? i just don't feel like spending money on the housing since i already have 2 spare sets
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:48 AM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,076

    Re: x2 reeds valve

    Why not use one of the spare sets?
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.

    Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:52 AM #3
    thejhall
    thejhall is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    superior WI
    Age
    23
    Posts
    8

    Re: x2 reeds valve

    I have 2 spare cages, but need the plastic pedals
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:41 PM #4
    TMali
    TMali is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,231

    Re: x2 reeds valve

    Ill send you a set of 650 reeds for $10 plus shipping
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 01:51 PM #5
    thejhall
    thejhall is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    superior WI
    Age
    23
    Posts
    8

    Re: x2 reeds valve

    Can you post a picture of them?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 