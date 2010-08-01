Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: x2 reeds valve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location superior WI Age 23 Posts 8 x2 reeds valve does anyone know where i can buy just the pedal? is there a way to make them??? i just don't feel like spending money on the housing since i already have 2 spare sets #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,076 Re: x2 reeds valve Why not use one of the spare sets?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location superior WI Age 23 Posts 8 Re: x2 reeds valve I have 2 spare cages, but need the plastic pedals #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2011 Location Brooklyn Center, MN Posts 2,231 Re: x2 reeds valve Ill send you a set of 650 reeds for $10 plus shipping #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location superior WI Age 23 Posts 8 Re: x2 reeds valve Can you post a picture of them? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules