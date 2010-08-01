Thread: x2 reeds valve

|
x2 reeds valve
does anyone know where i can buy just the pedal? is there a way to make them??? i just don't feel like spending money on the housing since i already have 2 spare sets
-
Re: x2 reeds valve
Why not use one of the spare sets?
Re: x2 reeds valve
I have 2 spare cages, but need the plastic pedals
Re: x2 reeds valve
Ill send you a set of 650 reeds for $10 plus shipping
Re: x2 reeds valve
Can you post a picture of them?
