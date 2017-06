Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,142 JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump Hey guys i'm looking for a JRE pump spacer. Pictured below. Figured Id try to find one before I try to make one. Im looking to run a 750 nozzle on my X2 and need the spacer to take up the extra length the X2 trim nozzle would normally add.



Capture 68975865.PNG -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 423 Re: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump If you or anyone makes one I would also be interested 91 super couch

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

88 550 RC-520 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Nor.Cal Age 31 Posts 2,853 Re: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump Im taking mine to my machinest to have some made. Ill keep you updated, and mabe start a thread 2015 VINTAGE X2 WORLD CHAMPION

2015 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2014 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2013 IJSBA WORLD CHAMPION

2013 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT





2016 Sponsors:

Divas Bling

DJSA Racing

BOYESEN

LUCAS OIL

GoPro

Galt Machine & Welding

SPY OPTICS

JETTRIM

ODI grips

LEATT

RHAAS Products #4 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,142 Re: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump Originally Posted by stunter08 Originally Posted by Im taking mine to my machinest to have some made. Ill keep you updated, and mabe start a thread -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #5 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location michigan, KZOO Age 25 Posts 1,142 Re: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump I emailed Fresh Watercraft on Ebay and they said they will be getting more of these, but they don't have an ETA at the moment.... -Bulldog Freestyle 550/750 - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=457962

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

-86 X2 - Twin carb 750 swap #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Nor.Cal Age 31 Posts 2,853 Re: JRE inch pump spacer for 650/750/800 pump Ok. Thanks. Ill let you know an Eta soon 2015 VINTAGE X2 WORLD CHAMPION

2015 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2014 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT

2013 IJSBA WORLD CHAMPION

2013 DJSA CHAMPION X2 EXPERT





2016 Sponsors:

Divas Bling

DJSA Racing

BOYESEN

LUCAS OIL

GoPro

Galt Machine & Welding

SPY OPTICS

JETTRIM

ODI grips

LEATT

RHAAS Products Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) dose, stunter08 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules