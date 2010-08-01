Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Drive shaft bearing check? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Nov 2013 Location St. Pete, FL Age 45 Posts 393 Drive shaft bearing check? Hey guys, I've been having a continuing problem with my JS-440 hull/pump. I get a bad rattle at low idle from the drive shaft (in and out of the water). I replaced the bushing and seal in the pump with no improvement. I used red wheel bearing grease instead of a marine specific grease when I pumped grease into the bushing. Could this be the problem?



I also removed the pump and wiggled the shaft and there is a small amount of play but it really doesn't seem all that bad... only like 1/4" of movement and Ive heard of much worse than that.



Does this look ok to you?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfRDV76CluY



How should I proceed?



I had similar 5-6mm or 1/4" play up and down from centered. When I pulled the driveshaft and opened the bearing housing I had water, burnt grease, deformed bearing shields. Replaced all, reinstalled and play was down to a couple of mm.

