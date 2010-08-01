|
|
-
Drive shaft bearing check?
Hey guys, I've been having a continuing problem with my JS-440 hull/pump. I get a bad rattle at low idle from the drive shaft (in and out of the water). I replaced the bushing and seal in the pump with no improvement. I used red wheel bearing grease instead of a marine specific grease when I pumped grease into the bushing. Could this be the problem?
I also removed the pump and wiggled the shaft and there is a small amount of play but it really doesn't seem all that bad... only like 1/4" of movement and Ive heard of much worse than that.
Does this look ok to you?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfRDV76CluY
How should I proceed?
thanks
Last edited by flgliderpilot; Today at 09:08 AM.
-
Re: Drive shaft bearing check?
I had similar 5-6mm or 1/4" play up and down from centered. When I pulled the driveshaft and opened the bearing housing I had water, burnt grease, deformed bearing shields. Replaced all, reinstalled and play was down to a couple of mm.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules