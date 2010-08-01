pxctoday

    20007 VX Cruser Head cover gasket tabs

    I have a 2007 VX Cruiser with a rebuilt SBT engine that I purchased last year; I have roughly 20 hrs on the new engine. I took the jetski out my local spot (Narrow River in RI) and at some point as I was picking someone up I noticed something wasn't right when I hit the gas and it wasn't doing much, I realized I must had picked up junk on the shoreline and it was all clogged up. I rode it slowly to where I can jump off and clear it up, it was fine after that. But when I got home and started to clean it I notice oil in the haul, after close inspection I noticed all four "tabs" if you will, of the head cover gasket were popped as if lots of pressure built in and pop them out. I took a pictured and attached it with arrow pointing to it. I tried searching online to see if this is some sore build in safety feature, but I don't seem to be able to find anywhere anything about it. I popped them back in without much difficulty. Does anyone know anything about this and possibly why it happened. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by lpool1977; Today at 08:04 AM.
