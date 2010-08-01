I have a 2007 VX Cruiser with a rebuilt SBT engine that I purchased last year; I have roughly 20 hrs on the new engine. I took the jetski out my local spot (Narrow River in RI) and at some point as I was picking someone up I noticed something wasn't right when I hit the gas and it wasn't doing much, I realized I must had picked up junk on the shoreline and it was all clogged up. I rode it slowly to where I can jump off and clear it up, it was fine after that. But when I got home and started to clean it I notice oil in the haul, after close inspection I noticed all four "tabs" if you will, of the head cover gasket were popped as if lots of pressure built in and pop them out. I took a pictured and attached it with arrow pointing to it. I tried searching online to see if this is some sore build in safety feature, but I don't seem to be able to find anywhere anything about it. I popped them back in without much difficulty. Does anyone know anything about this and possibly why it happened. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!