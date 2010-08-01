|
|
-
Hello, I'm here again with more problems with my RX DI (I'm pretty tired of her )
I was running last time and don't rev good first just go until 6500rpm and later just go until 6100 rpm and when I accelerate hard at 5000rpm I had a lose power and a little a little go until 6100. (Always go until 6700-6800rpm when she run good).
Later when I start sometimes engine crank but don't start until engine crank a lot of time (30 secs maybe) and sometimes start but running soo bad at 1000 rpm and slowly is going well until idle (1400-1500rpm)
I don't have nothing light, beeps or limp mode
I'm thinking in fuel pump... but when I put the key I hear good
Engine complete rebuild with 16hours (crankshaft, pistons, sensors, air compressor...)
Regulator new 4tec
Battery AGM new
-
Re: More problems 951 DI
Time to check fuel pressure.
Also check compression as you may have damaged your engine running it like that
