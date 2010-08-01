Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: More problems 951 DI #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location Spain Age 27 Posts 29 More problems 951 DI Hello, I'm here again with more problems with my RX DI (I'm pretty tired of her )



I was running last time and don't rev good first just go until 6500rpm and later just go until 6100 rpm and when I accelerate hard at 5000rpm I had a lose power and a little a little go until 6100. (Always go until 6700-6800rpm when she run good).



Later when I start sometimes engine crank but don't start until engine crank a lot of time (30 secs maybe) and sometimes start but running soo bad at 1000 rpm and slowly is going well until idle (1400-1500rpm)



I don't have nothing light, beeps or limp mode



I'm thinking in fuel pump... but when I put the key I hear good



Engine complete rebuild with 16hours (crankshaft, pistons, sensors, air compressor...)

Regulator new 4tec

Time to check fuel pressure.

Also check compression as you may have damaged your engine running it like that

Also check compression as you may have damaged your engine running it like that How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





