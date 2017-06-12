|
|
-
951 DI - failed counter balancer gear
Guys,
I have a failed counter balancer gear on a a 951 DI. I have not seen this very often. This looks to have a WSM crank in it.
2017-06-12 22.27.06 HDR.jpg2017-06-12 22.27.19.jpg
Has anyone seen this much or have any ideas on why it failed? I believe its supposed to have 1.35 oz of jet pump / gear oil in this cavity, correct?
Thanks
Re: 951 DI - failed counter balancer gear
WSM knows that the had a bad batch of cb's. Hit him up and he will probably take care of you. I heard where he did for someone else.
