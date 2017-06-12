Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 951 DI - failed counter balancer gear #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2015 Location North Carolina Age 48 Posts 82 951 DI - failed counter balancer gear Guys,



I have a failed counter balancer gear on a a 951 DI. I have not seen this very often. This looks to have a WSM crank in it.



2017-06-12 22.27.06 HDR.jpg2017-06-12 22.27.19.jpg



Has anyone seen this much or have any ideas on why it failed? I believe its supposed to have 1.35 oz of jet pump / gear oil in this cavity, correct?



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,002 Re: 951 DI - failed counter balancer gear WSM knows that the had a bad batch of cb's. Hit him up and he will probably take care of you. I heard where he did for someone else. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules