  Today, 06:50 AM #1
    Dysinger
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    48
    Posts
    82

    951 DI - failed counter balancer gear

    Guys,

    I have a failed counter balancer gear on a a 951 DI. I have not seen this very often. This looks to have a WSM crank in it.

    2017-06-12 22.27.06 HDR.jpg2017-06-12 22.27.19.jpg

    Has anyone seen this much or have any ideas on why it failed? I believe its supposed to have 1.35 oz of jet pump / gear oil in this cavity, correct?

    Thanks
  Today, 07:25 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    43
    Posts
    3,002

    Re: 951 DI - failed counter balancer gear

    WSM knows that the had a bad batch of cb's. Hit him up and he will probably take care of you. I heard where he did for someone else.
