2006 Kawasaki SXR 800 Stand Up Fully Modded Awesome stand up jet ski! 2006 model. Professionally built motor with reliability in mind by Kommander - $4,000 in motor, pipe, water box, ignition, and carb mods. Only 10hrs (digital meter) on motor. 105hp. V-force 3 reed blocks. 185psi Kommander girdled head. Bored first overbore. Carbs modified and rejetted. Crank trued and balanced. Advent Tempest 3 ignition. Factory B pipe and waterbox. RRP aluminum handlepole. Blowsion: 0 deg alum. handlebar, finger throttle, handlebar bilge switch, fuel tank pickup, fuel selector. Rule 500 gph bilge pump. Skat Trak intake grate and impeller. Foot holds. Blowsion complete pump and R&D red pump cone. Modified nozzle for more flow. TBM ride plate. Extra jets for carbs. Have owner's manual and some receipts. Normal scrapes on bottom. Only Maxima 927 oil used in premix at 44:1 with non-ethanol fuel . I probably forgot some stuff. Serious inquiries only. No low ballers. Runs excellent and very fast! $6,800. Trailer not included.

