Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Seadoo XP oil in crank case #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Kentucky Posts 1 1996 Seadoo XP oil in crank case I bought a '96 XP that had been sitting for 3 years. Learned it was converted to premix. Siphoned old gas, new plugs, replaced gray tempo lines, cleaned carbs, etc. went to fire it up and thought it was getting too much gas because the spark plugs were soaked in oil but it turns out the crankcase was filled with oil from sitting so long (seems to be a common problem). I took the rotary valve out and when I turn it over I see oil spewing out of the intake holes. I tried to siphon the oil out but can't get all of it. Is there a drain bolt I can let the oil out from? And if I get all of it out who's to say it won't fill right back up. I know my crank seal or rotary shaft seal is probably bad but I really don't want to screw with it. I heard it would be healer to buy a reman from SBT rather than replace the crank seals. What are my options here? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 43 Posts 3,001 Re: 1996 Seadoo XP oil in crank case Pull the plugs and spin in. It will blow out the holes as you spin it over. It probably won't fill right back up especially if you use a good oil. Get it running and enjoy it. If it does leak at a fast rate you can get a 1/2" ball valve for the oil line under the intake manifold and shut it while the ski is not in use. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

