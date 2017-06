Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 msd ignition enhancer #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location waterbury Connecticut Age 35 Posts 287 650 msd ignition enhancer Selling my msd 650 ignition enhancer part # 5242 , msd coil and msd wires ran it on my x2 last year don't have installation instruction but they're available online selling it as is . I'd recommend having installed professionally. These things are rare and hard to come by now a days don't miss out $220 obo





1986 Kawasaki X2 650 (soo slow !!! )

