Solas dynafly 13/22 impeller



For kawasaki pump



Came in a spare parts box I purchased.



Good condition as pictured. Very slight/minor edge wear in some spots if you look very closely.



$125 shipped



What pump does this fit? 650, 750/800?

750/800 pump



