had a good stream coming out of pisser, ran good then bogged down, pisser hotter than normal, opened hood saw hose clamp on big end chamber off, figured it was choking on exhaust,limped to shore about 100 yard ,pisser still good stream but hot, at shore head to hot to touch, exhaust sizzling, water box sizzling. cooled it down put clamp on chamber started up have good flow out of head, out of pisser but its a crack pipe, head and head gasket on correct, about to pull manifold and head pipe to look for what?

