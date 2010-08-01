|
650sx 701 conversion project
So I got a full donor ski to do this. I have ebox, emgine, exhaust etc but want to know if I have to buy the ADA coupler conversion or if I can use either the one off my 650 motor. Want to know exactly what it's going to take to make this happen! Thanks
resident guru
Re: 650sx 701 conversion project
you will need the ada coupler. The one off the 650sx is the wrong threads for the yamaha motor.
