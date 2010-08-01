Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650sx 701 conversion project #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2013 Location Arizona Age 22 Posts 12 650sx 701 conversion project So I got a full donor ski to do this. I have ebox, emgine, exhaust etc but want to know if I have to buy the ADA coupler conversion or if I can use either the one off my 650 motor. Want to know exactly what it's going to take to make this happen! Thanks





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 resident guru Join Date May 2008 Location bay saint louis, ms Age 45 Posts 897 Re: 650sx 701 conversion project you will need the ada coupler. The one off the 650sx is the wrong threads for the yamaha motor.

