pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:23 PM #1
    Ottersberg335
    Ottersberg335 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    22
    Posts
    12

    650sx 701 conversion project

    So I got a full donor ski to do this. I have ebox, emgine, exhaust etc but want to know if I have to buy the ADA coupler conversion or if I can use either the one off my 650 motor. Want to know exactly what it's going to take to make this happen! Thanks


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:20 PM #2
    rhaas
    rhaas is offline
    resident guru rhaas's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    bay saint louis, ms
    Age
    45
    Posts
    897

    Re: 650sx 701 conversion project

    you will need the ada coupler. The one off the 650sx is the wrong threads for the yamaha motor.
    RHAAS PRODUCTS
    urethane motor mounts for watercraft... its about time!!
    http://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Rha...12717472096935
    try our new website
    http://www.rhaasproducts.com/
    stay tuned for more products
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 