I have a 1995 WaveRaider 1100. It has around 195 hours on the jetski. I noticed the steering is a little delayed or twitchy. Is that normal? I was thinking it needs some kind of adjustment to made 100%. Does steering needs to be checked or anything?
I got the ski up to 53 MPH on glass like water, but that was only 7/8ths throttle. Whenever I would go WOT it seemed to almost bog. I assume it just needs to have the carbs cleaned and fuel filter replaced. I purchased 3 Mikuni Carb Kits and a new fuel filter. I'm a two stroke nut. Most of my Yamaha 2 stroke bikes usually just need a cleaned out carb and fresh gas to be brought back to normal. Are these Ski's the same?