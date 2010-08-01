pxctoday

  Today, 09:10 PM #1
    billymild
    Jun 2017
    MO
    3

    WaveRaider issues

    I have a 1995 WaveRaider 1100. It has around 195 hours on the jetski. I noticed the steering is a little delayed or twitchy. Is that normal? I was thinking it needs some kind of adjustment to made 100%. Does steering needs to be checked or anything?

    I got the ski up to 53 MPH on glass like water, but that was only 7/8ths throttle. Whenever I would go WOT it seemed to almost bog. I assume it just needs to have the carbs cleaned and fuel filter replaced. I purchased 3 Mikuni Carb Kits and a new fuel filter. I'm a two stroke nut. Most of my Yamaha 2 stroke bikes usually just need a cleaned out carb and fresh gas to be brought back to normal. Are these Ski's the same?
  Today, 11:08 PM #2
    don37725
    Jan 2006
    Smoky Mountains TN
    74
    3,227

    Re: WaveRaider issues

    Service manual shows 56.5 top speed, use gps as gauge usually reads high, nicknamed feel good gauge for a reason - rated 110hp at 6500 rpm with rev limit 7100 +/-200 - after carb rebuild check max rpms
    Always a good idea to rebuild carbs - replace needle and seats as well - not included with kits
    Be careful not to mix up main jets as 1&3 have 107.5 while 2 has 95
    Do compression test to confirm all good and to have a base line for future ref
    The raider hull has a deep v so can feel twitchy - also remove the 2 bolts from your steering nozzle - Check the holes in nozzle that the bolts and bushing go through - They can become oval rather than round, not usually in 195hrs?, and cause slop in steering.
    There are also threads on here regards updated carb specs for the Yama1100 - I don't have a link handy but if you are a 2 stroke nut as you say you may want to do the upgrade while you have the carbs out.
