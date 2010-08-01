Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 2005 Aquatrax F12X Complete part out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2004 Location Orlando, FL Age 36 Posts 32 FS: 2005 Aquatrax F12X Complete part out Parting out my entire ski, it has 380 hours on it. It has been flushed out every use, and garaged its entire life. A cracked exhaust manifold allowed water into engine oil. Turbo is Seized. The engine turns over, but needs a flush & rebuild.



Hull and exterior pieces are in excellent condition.

Jet pump and ancillaries are in excellent working order as well.

The ECU has been replaced, and has about 100 hours on it.



Ski is located in Orlando FL



Let me know what parts you need.

I'll be posting pictures shortly.



email me at sammiejy@gmail.com or private message me Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules