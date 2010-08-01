|
FS: 2005 Aquatrax F12X Complete part out
Parting out my entire ski, it has 380 hours on it. It has been flushed out every use, and garaged its entire life. A cracked exhaust manifold allowed water into engine oil. Turbo is Seized. The engine turns over, but needs a flush & rebuild.
Hull and exterior pieces are in excellent condition.
Jet pump and ancillaries are in excellent working order as well.
The ECU has been replaced, and has about 100 hours on it.
Ski is located in Orlando FL
Let me know what parts you need.
I'll be posting pictures shortly.
email me at sammiejy@gmail.com or private message me
