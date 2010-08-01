Family owned (Father has owned it since 1990- gave it to me around 2009)
-Have all original paperwork, title, and receipts of AM parts
-Engine has around 100 hours
-Thick Head AM Washer Kit, Bushings, gasket, insulator, Bored cylinders, oversized head gasket (STAGE3)
-AM West Coast AM Water Pipe
-AM West Coast AM Aluminum Water Box
-AM West Coast manifold with racing reed valves
-AM Primer kit for easy start
-AM Team Butch racing cone
-AM Team Butch racing ride plate
-AM duel scoop intake grate
-AM 44 carb
-AM pro trigger throttle
-AM SX oversized 650 handle pole Spring
-AM 650SX quick turn plate
-AM handle grips
-AM 180 degree blue racing bars
-AM installed IMPROS low end impeller AND extra SKAT-TRACK high end racing impeller (comes with - not installed)
-Custom Padding around all of ski
-Custom fiberglass padded footholds
-Custom rerouted exhaust port out the back end
-Removed separate oil tank and rerouted for oil-gas mix
-AM bilge pump and OEM natural syphon pump
-Will sell with shore station and truck bed rails (no trailer)
-New Battery, Starter, spark plugs, solenoid relay (all this year 2017)
- Newer paint job in 2013 (minor paint damage from normal wear and tear)