    1990 650SX For Sale

    Family owned (Father has owned it since 1990- gave it to me around 2009)
    -Have all original paperwork, title, and receipts of AM parts
    -Engine has around 100 hours

    -Thick Head AM Washer Kit, Bushings, gasket, insulator, Bored cylinders, oversized head gasket (STAGE3)
    -AM West Coast AM Water Pipe
    -AM West Coast AM Aluminum Water Box
    -AM West Coast manifold with racing reed valves
    -AM Primer kit for easy start
    -AM Team Butch racing cone
    -AM Team Butch racing ride plate
    -AM duel scoop intake grate
    -AM 44 carb
    -AM pro trigger throttle
    -AM SX oversized 650 handle pole Spring
    -AM 650SX quick turn plate
    -AM handle grips
    -AM 180 degree blue racing bars
    -AM installed IMPROS low end impeller AND extra SKAT-TRACK high end racing impeller (comes with - not installed)
    -Custom Padding around all of ski
    -Custom fiberglass padded footholds
    -Custom rerouted exhaust port out the back end
    -Removed separate oil tank and rerouted for oil-gas mix
    -AM bilge pump and OEM natural syphon pump

    -Will sell with shore station and truck bed rails (no trailer)
    -New Battery, Starter, spark plugs, solenoid relay (all this year 2017)

    - Newer paint job in 2013 (minor paint damage from normal wear and tear)


    - Looking to sell to buy another toy

    pm for with questions/photos for serious offers
    Attached Images Attached Images
