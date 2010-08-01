Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Newbie to Marine Engine life #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 3 Newbie to Marine Engine life I just recently purchased my first set of JetSki's. I have never owned any marine vehicle in my life and was a little scared to take the plunge. I just recently purchased two jetski's off of Craigslist. 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100, and 1997 SeaDoo GTS. I'm really excited to get some use of these things. Took them out for the first lake trip this weekend. Overall they both did okay after running a few gallons of fresh gas and seafoam. The Yamaha will need a little work, but will be a great Ski once done.



I did notice that the SeaDoo seems to feel more planted than the Yamaha does. Is that normal or is something wrong with the Yamaha?



Welcome to the site. Seadoos have the cadillac ride, nothing wrong with your Yami. First thing is get a repair manual for both skis. I had a 95 GTS and my wife loved it. she spun 180s with it and she loved the ride. Seadoos have maintanance issues you have to attend. The guy I sold my seadoo to didn't care to buy a manual. Put 30 hours on the ski and never greased the drive shaft... 800.00 repair that a shot of grease could have prevented. If your not a wash and maintainance person, have a machanic at last do end of season maint.



Edit: I'm an obsessive person so I keep shyt forever.

Logan GTS 008.JPG (1.95 MB, 3 views)

93' Kawi TS, in progress #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 3 Re: Newbie to Marine Engine life I need to learn what's best for routine maintenance.



You can buy a nice Clymer manual for 35.00 shipped online.





Edit: I like paper.

This site has a lot of Videos dealing with pre ride care - after ride maint etc

Click Forum top left of this page - scroll about 1/3 way to Tech discussion - select tech videos and enjoy - There is something there for the beginner and the experienced.

http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t19182/

http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t12035/

http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t12000/



Last edited by don37725; Today at 10:39 PM .

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



