pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:55 PM #1
    billymild
    billymild is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    MO
    Posts
    3

    Newbie to Marine Engine life

    I just recently purchased my first set of JetSki's. I have never owned any marine vehicle in my life and was a little scared to take the plunge. I just recently purchased two jetski's off of Craigslist. 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100, and 1997 SeaDoo GTS. I'm really excited to get some use of these things. Took them out for the first lake trip this weekend. Overall they both did okay after running a few gallons of fresh gas and seafoam. The Yamaha will need a little work, but will be a great Ski once done.

    I did notice that the SeaDoo seems to feel more planted than the Yamaha does. Is that normal or is something wrong with the Yamaha?

    So in short, Hi.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:47 PM #2
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    59
    Posts
    1,826

    Re: Newbie to Marine Engine life

    Welcome to the site. Seadoos have the cadillac ride, nothing wrong with your Yami. First thing is get a repair manual for both skis. I had a 95 GTS and my wife loved it. she spun 180s with it and she loved the ride. Seadoos have maintanance issues you have to attend. The guy I sold my seadoo to didn't care to buy a manual. Put 30 hours on the ski and never greased the drive shaft... 800.00 repair that a shot of grease could have prevented. If your not a wash and maintainance person, have a machanic at last do end of season maint.

    Edit: I'm an obsessive person so I keep shyt forever.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 10:00 PM.
    94' Kawi TS 650cc
    93' Kawi TS, in progress
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:10 PM #3
    billymild
    billymild is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    MO
    Posts
    3

    Re: Newbie to Marine Engine life

    I need to learn what's best for routine maintenance.

    I will download the service manual and possibly will have it professionally printed.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:27 PM #4
    Cleatusjo
    Cleatusjo is offline
    Top Dog Cleatusjo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    59
    Posts
    1,826

    Re: Newbie to Marine Engine life

    You can buy a nice Clymer manual for 35.00 shipped online.


    Edit: I like paper.
    Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 10:27 PM.
    94' Kawi TS 650cc
    93' Kawi TS, in progress
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:35 PM #5
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,227

    Re: Newbie to Marine Engine life

    This site has a lot of Videos dealing with pre ride care - after ride maint etc
    Click Forum top left of this page - scroll about 1/3 way to Tech discussion - select tech videos and enjoy - There is something there for the beginner and the experienced.
    http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t19182/
    http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t12035/
    http://www.shopsbt.com/forum/t12000/

    Last edited by don37725; Today at 10:39 PM.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 