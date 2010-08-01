I just recently purchased my first set of JetSki's. I have never owned any marine vehicle in my life and was a little scared to take the plunge. I just recently purchased two jetski's off of Craigslist. 1995 Yamaha WaveRaider 1100, and 1997 SeaDoo GTS. I'm really excited to get some use of these things. Took them out for the first lake trip this weekend. Overall they both did okay after running a few gallons of fresh gas and seafoam. The Yamaha will need a little work, but will be a great Ski once done.
I did notice that the SeaDoo seems to feel more planted than the Yamaha does. Is that normal or is something wrong with the Yamaha?
So in short, Hi.