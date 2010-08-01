Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Brand New Kawasaki JS440SX (10 hours) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Charlotte Age 41 Posts 212 Blog Entries 2 Brand New Kawasaki JS440SX (10 hours) IMG_0240.JPGI have a ski that belongs in a museum. 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX with 10 hours on it at most. I bought it for my kids, but they prefer the Sea-Doo unfortunately. It took me years to find as it was the same ski I bought new in 1991.



As you can tell from the pics, its brand spanking new. It only has one knick spot on the hull, other than that it's perfect. I am the 2nd owner and haven't even retitled it. The ski has been in storage it's entire life and I have only ridden it for 1-2 hours at most. It runs like a new ski and I have only used 93 octane and Klotz racing oil in it at 40:1 to make sure it gets lubed up good.



Price is $2,500. I live in Charlotte, NC and my cell is 704.975.6502 if you want to text or call me. Thanks, Jack



IMG_1460.JPG Attached Images IMG_1462.JPG (1.78 MB, 20 views) Last edited by noprabs; Today at 08:52 PM . Reason: Add pics Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules