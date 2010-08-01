IMG_0240.JPGI have a ski that belongs in a museum. 1991 Kawasaki JS440SX with 10 hours on it at most. I bought it for my kids, but they prefer the Sea-Doo unfortunately. It took me years to find as it was the same ski I bought new in 1991.
As you can tell from the pics, its brand spanking new. It only has one knick spot on the hull, other than that it's perfect. I am the 2nd owner and haven't even retitled it. The ski has been in storage it's entire life and I have only ridden it for 1-2 hours at most. It runs like a new ski and I have only used 93 octane and Klotz racing oil in it at 40:1 to make sure it gets lubed up good.
Price is $2,500. I live in Charlotte, NC and my cell is 704.975.6502 if you want to text or call me. Thanks, Jack