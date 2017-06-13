Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Race X2 part out #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2012 Location Olympia Posts 3,307 Race X2 part out Hate to do it but building a Mustang right now. My full race Kawasaki X2 is being part out. Open to all offers. Prices include shipping.



Kommander SXR 850 ported cylinder, TBM girdled head, OEM crank. 200psi front and rear with a Snap-on gauge. Full motor has break in time and 2 motos last season. Basically new rebuild. $2300



Novi 48mm flower booster carbs, R&D intake manifold, speed plate. $1100



TDR waterbox. This is the 650SX model with the feet cut off to fit the X2 $160



Rad Dudes surf brace with ebox mount. Small crack pictured. I can have this welded. $215



Kawasaki Factory head pipe, exhaust manifold, and Blaster chamber $650



Accusteer $250



SXR Solas mag pump. Basically brand new. You won't find a used pump in better condition. $1050



SXR Skat Trak 15/23 impellor. Used but you would never know it. $220



Jet Dynamics super extended ride plate. Fits an X2 with SXR pump. Bought this from JD in Havasu a few years ago. $190



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP! #2 resident guru Join Date Aug 2009 Location Redding, Ca Age 50 Posts 917 Re: Race X2 part out I'll take the acusteer DK1designs

BRP Technician #550 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2012 Location Olympia Posts 3,307 Re: Race X2 part out Originally Posted by oldschoolraider Originally Posted by I'll take the acusteer



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP! #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location Hollywood, FL Posts 234 Re: Race X2 part out That plate is gnarly





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Reno, NV Age 25 Posts 5 Re: Race X2 part out Fuel tank? #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2012 Location Olympia Posts 3,307 Re: Race X2 part out I probly have an extra tank or 2



Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk Originally Posted by whazguude Originally Posted by Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP! #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2016 Location Broward Age 17 Posts 104 Re: Race X2 part out Originally Posted by Sierrajet Originally Posted by Fuel tank? #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2012 Location Olympia Posts 3,307 Re: Race X2 part out Go ahead and sell it to him



