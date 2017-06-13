pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. Today, 08:36 PM #1
    MyDixieWreckedX2
    MyDixieWreckedX2 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home MyDixieWreckedX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Olympia
    Posts
    3,307

    Race X2 part out

    Hate to do it but building a Mustang right now. My full race Kawasaki X2 is being part out. Open to all offers. Prices include shipping.

    Kommander SXR 850 ported cylinder, TBM girdled head, OEM crank. 200psi front and rear with a Snap-on gauge. Full motor has break in time and 2 motos last season. Basically new rebuild. $2300

    Novi 48mm flower booster carbs, R&D intake manifold, speed plate. $1100

    TDR waterbox. This is the 650SX model with the feet cut off to fit the X2 $160

    Rad Dudes surf brace with ebox mount. Small crack pictured. I can have this welded. $215

    Kawasaki Factory head pipe, exhaust manifold, and Blaster chamber $650

    Accusteer $250

    SXR Solas mag pump. Basically brand new. You won't find a used pump in better condition. $1050

    SXR Skat Trak 15/23 impellor. Used but you would never know it. $220

    Jet Dynamics super extended ride plate. Fits an X2 with SXR pump. Bought this from JD in Havasu a few years ago. $190

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:55 PM #2
    oldschoolraider
    oldschoolraider is offline
    resident guru oldschoolraider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2009
    Location
    Redding, Ca
    Age
    50
    Posts
    917

    Re: Race X2 part out

    I'll take the acusteer
    DK1designs
    M&M Marine
    Angeles Racing
    2006 SXR800
    XP800
    Gen 1 X2
    BRP Technician #550
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:56 PM #3
    MyDixieWreckedX2
    MyDixieWreckedX2 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home MyDixieWreckedX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Olympia
    Posts
    3,307

    Re: Race X2 part out

    Quote Originally Posted by oldschoolraider View Post
    I'll take the acusteer
    Already sold. Forgot to delete that from the list.

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:59 PM #4
    gabagool984
    gabagool984 is offline
    Frequent Poster gabagool984's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    234

    Re: Race X2 part out

    That plate is gnarly


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:19 PM #5
    Sierrajet
    Sierrajet is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Reno, NV
    Age
    25
    Posts
    5

    Re: Race X2 part out

    Fuel tank?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 09:21 PM #6
    MyDixieWreckedX2
    MyDixieWreckedX2 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home MyDixieWreckedX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Olympia
    Posts
    3,307

    Re: Race X2 part out

    I probly have an extra tank or 2

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 09:55 PM #7
    Laxpro2
    Laxpro2 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Laxpro2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    Broward
    Age
    17
    Posts
    104

    Re: Race X2 part out

    Quote Originally Posted by Sierrajet View Post
    Fuel tank?
    I have one if op dosent
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 09:57 PM #8
    MyDixieWreckedX2
    MyDixieWreckedX2 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home MyDixieWreckedX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    Olympia
    Posts
    3,307

    Re: Race X2 part out

    Go ahead and sell it to him

    Sent from my SM-G920V using Tapatalk
    Quote Originally Posted by whazguude View Post
    Next time, either post up dumb comments that mean nothing like I do, important info, or, best of all, just SHUT UP!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Standalonekawi

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 