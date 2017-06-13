|
|
-
Race X2 part out
Race X2 part out
Hate to do it but building a Mustang right now. My full race Kawasaki X2 is being part out. Open to all offers. Prices include shipping.
Kommander SXR 850 ported cylinder, TBM girdled head, OEM crank. 200psi front and rear with a Snap-on gauge. Full motor has break in time and 2 motos last season. Basically new rebuild. $2300
Novi 48mm flower booster carbs, R&D intake manifold, speed plate. $1100
TDR waterbox. This is the 650SX model with the feet cut off to fit the X2 $160
Rad Dudes surf brace with ebox mount. Small crack pictured. I can have this welded. $215
Kawasaki Factory head pipe, exhaust manifold, and Blaster chamber $650
Accusteer $250
SXR Solas mag pump. Basically brand new. You won't find a used pump in better condition. $1050
SXR Skat Trak 15/23 impellor. Used but you would never know it. $220
Jet Dynamics super extended ride plate. Fits an X2 with SXR pump. Bought this from JD in Havasu a few years ago. $190
-
-
Re: Race X2 part out
Re: Race X2 part out
Already sold. Forgot to delete that from the list.
Originally Posted by oldschoolraider
I'll take the acusteer
-
Re: Race X2 part out
That plate is gnarly
-
-
Re: Race X2 part out
Re: Race X2 part out
I probly have an extra tank or 2
-
Re: Race X2 part out
I have one if op dosent
Originally Posted by Sierrajet
Fuel tank?
-
Re: Race X2 part out
Re: Race X2 part out
Go ahead and sell it to him
