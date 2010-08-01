|
Sources of water in the hull? Yamaha XL760
Greetings,
I've run into a problem where the hull of the jetski is accumulating a very large amount of water and I am having trouble pin pointing where it could be coming from. To give you an idea of the amount water that is accumulating, the battery in the rear compartment was submerged, engine compartment was similar. I rode the ski relatively hard off shore with lots of bouncing around so I am hoping there is a leak some where from a loose clamp or something. The water accumulate to that level in less than an hour, not sure exactly maybe 30-45 min of riding in flat water. Where is the best place to look? I have not seen a flow diagram for this jetski.
- There are no holes in the hull that I have found
- I connected it to a water hose and ran it in the driveway and it does not accumulate any water, it seems to be only when in the water
Busted drain plug? Maybe unload it, seat off and watch for the water? Plugged scupper?
Drain plugs looked good, what is the scupper?
I'm afraid I'm going to have to unload it and watch for water like you suggest. Wouldn't be a big deal but the nearest boat ramp is an hour and a half away. I'd like to fix the problem from land if possible.
Oh yeah and another hint is that it seems to be idling much higher than I remember, it's idling around 3500--I'm thinking there is a leak some where but need to go hunting.
The scupper is hooked up to your pump that helps vacate water.
