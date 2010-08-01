Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 Yamaha Jet Pump #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2007 Location Sanford,FL Posts 31 2004 Yamaha Jet Pump Hello Folks

I am working on my jet pumps for my 2004 Yamaha SX230, which the uses the same pumps as several PWCs. Anyway, I am rebuilding the pumps and I hear that using gear oil is better than packing them in grease. I've always use a synthetic marine wheel bearing grease, but if oil is better then I'll switch.

If you recommend oil, what type of oil? What weight? How much?

Appreciate any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules