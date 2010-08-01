Hello Folks
I am working on my jet pumps for my 2004 Yamaha SX230, which the uses the same pumps as several PWCs. Anyway, I am rebuilding the pumps and I hear that using gear oil is better than packing them in grease. I've always use a synthetic marine wheel bearing grease, but if oil is better then I'll switch.
If you recommend oil, what type of oil? What weight? How much?
Appreciate any help.