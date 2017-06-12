Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550-b1 problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location SE Age 16 Posts 2 Js550-b1 problems Hi, have a js550 with problems.

Ive bought it two weeks ago, then it ran good in the water but now it struggels👎

It runs good on low rpm but does not want to rev high, it has the correct settings and I have blown the carburetor clean. It also receives pulse from the pulse hose and I have let it suck directly from the tank but it does not want to rev high it only boggs down. It's good with compression and it has no revlimiter just so you know. What should I do? Thanks for your'e help 👍





