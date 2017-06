Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: FX1 For sale in california #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Anza CA Age 30 Posts 1,184 FX1 For sale in california Not mine but found on craigslist.



https://orangecounty.craigslist.org/boa/6117058481.html 1990 550 sx sbn 44 PJS head coffmans half pipe Coffmans water box solas 14-19 prop bored out pump nozzel wet wolfe cone jetnetics aluminium flywheel and shredmaster surf plate

1995 FX1 milled head ss impeller shredmaster ride plate and toploader grate



Need a good 550 topend #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,782 Re: FX1 For sale in california still don't know why people think these are worth $3500 ++++ these days



Midwest Wave Warriors





2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules