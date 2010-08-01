|
1993 yamaha wave blaster ? good buy
Hi , so ive been looking at this 1993 wave blaster has a lot of work done to it , but im not an expert and don't want to get screwed either thinking of getting this https://cnj.craigslist.org/boa/6128628215.html or this 2005 800 sxr https://cnj.craigslist.org/boa/6150836404.html or this https://cnj.craigslist.org/boa/6150803928.html. I really like the wave blaster just not sure if its over priced , but I like the others to any input will be appreciated
