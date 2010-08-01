Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Question regarding seized engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Saugus Posts 1 Question regarding seized engine Good afternoon all, I am new to the forum and hope to get some good advise. My family purchased a 2000 Bombardier GTX when it was 2-3 years old. It was in mint condition and for the passed approx. 13 years it got about 5 hours a year put on it. I'm guessing it had a total of about 100 hours on it. It spent the majority of its life on its trailer and was typically put in the water for one weekend a year. It was winterized each year and stored for the winter at an indoor storage facility. It did have a little "skip" in the engine, but other than that ran well. Last August it was bogging down a bit and it was brought to a local Sea Doo dealer who replaced the gas switch which resolved the problem. I could have just run it on reserve, but we like to keep things up to par. Shortly thereafter, my family decided that we really didn't want to keep the jetski as my dad had passed and we were not using it much. Sorry if this post is getting long. I was approached by a neighbor who has always been good to my family and sold it to him for a very reasonable price. I wanted $1500 but sold it to him for $1200 because as I mentioned, he had always been a good neighbor. This is where the problems begin. It was the end of the season and he was going to immediately winterize it and store it for the winter. I do not know exactly what he was doing, but a short time later he comes over and asks me if we have ever had trouble shutting off the motor. I tell him no as we never have. He then tells me that while he was winterizing it (out of the water), that he was running the motor and when he tried to shut it off, it would not. He then pulled the key (which did not stop it) and then pulled the plug wires (which also did not stop it from running). I believe at this point that he had over heated the engine and that the cylinder head was so hot that it was acting like a glow plug which continued to ignite the gas and run the motor. Finally the engine stopped and he stored the machine for the winter. Now that it is spring, he tried to restart the jetski and could not get it to turn over. He had a mechanic check it and was told that the engine was seized. He approached me this passed weekend and told me that his mechanic said that there was a "hot spot" on the cylinder head and that caused the engine to keep running and that we were fortunate that this happened while it was on the trailer and not while someone was riding it. So.... after that long winded story, I ask... has anyone ever heard of such a thing as a hotspot on a cylinder head and is this at all possible? I think that what really happened was that he overheated the engine by running it out of the water and that is what overheated the motor which led to it seizing. What are your thoughts? I believe that he feels that I sold him a defective machine and may want all/some of his money back. Again I apologize for the long post. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

