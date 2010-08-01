Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NW Colorado l Age 30 Posts 8 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion looking into what options are out there for putting a different pump one my 97GP1200 I believe it's the 155mm I was looking into possibilities of yay an SVHO 160mm as I hear good things and it's cheaper that an after market any input or experience would be awesome or and pump options that would bolt up and give me alittle performance #2 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 657 Re: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion You want a more efficient pump not a larger one. Aftermarkets work VERY well, expensive but will perform better since all the R&D is done. Last edited by 2strokesmoke; Today at 12:45 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NW Colorado l Age 30 Posts 8 Re: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion I was thinking the SHO pump heard good things that it works very well and it's alittle big and better on rpms from what I read #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 657 Re: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion Which is probably true with their 4 stroke power plants. They make more torque, hp and turn more RPM than all stock 2 strokes. The problem I foresee would be pump shoe modification (widening and through bolting pump to the hull), custom drive shaft length, ride plate clearance (after the 5mm bigger pump install) and impeller selection. Just things off the top of my head from the experience I have with my 97gp1200 and my buddies 03 gp1300r. These had two completely different pump designs with the same 155mm diameter. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location NW Colorado l Age 30 Posts 8 Re: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion Good to know this is my first ski that's decent I'm putting new rings in it as the compression was all 90 or less and it won't hit full RPMs and wouldn't top out past 50 on phone GPS before it started acting up only mods I know of are Riva pod FAs and a solas impeller but not sure which one it is are the impellers stamped wth the numbers? Correct me if I'm wrong but shouldn't the GP hit closer to 60? #6 I dream skis Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 657 Re: 1997 GP1200 pump swap/conversion Bone stock they should do anywhere from 58-61mph. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

