Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Spec 1 ECWI? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2007 Location Utah Posts 2,366 Spec 1 ECWI? I'm putting a spec 1 the rec X4 I'm finishing off and I'm curious if anyone might suggest running ECWI on a spec 1 in addition to the standard hard-jetting method. I have three controllers to choose from (R&D, MT, and MSD) and the pipe has 2 places to inject aside from the jet at the header/midpipe junction. XPL Resto-Mod Thread

HX920 Resto-Mod Thread #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2007 Location Utah Posts 2,366 Re: Spec 1 ECWI? I found this little blurb on groupk's site:

During our testing, we got the best results with the Factory Pipe Products "Spec 1" pipe with ecwi. While this pipe delivered great overall power, the rpm range it liked to operate in (around 7400) was a much too high for recreational applications. Customers that want the "max" in bottom end power can also add the cdi controlled water injection to this system. The water injection dramatically improves acceleration in the 3500-6500 rpm range. To date we have not tested waterboxes.

I'm ok running higher RPMs using an avgas/premium ****tail and I have the necessary MSD enhancer to do so. XPL Resto-Mod Thread

HX920 Resto-Mod Thread #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,794 Re: Spec 1 ECWI? I too am working on my '98 SPX 787 build and have a Spec 1 w/MicroTouch ECWI & a re-programmed MPEM with a #6 timing curve and an 8k rpm limit which was done by Jon Dysinger.



I am working with Chris Marrone at WCM. But haven't gotten this build in gear yet.



Want to operate in the 7.2k rpm range though for pump gas.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk If at first you don't succeed...



Then you're NOT Chuck Norris! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules