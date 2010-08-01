Thread: JS550 New to me

Hey guys!
I just bought my first jet ski. An 1987 JS550. I've been on boats all my life but never a ski. I've got a few questions.
1. From all I have read it looks some water actually some out of the exhaust, that makes me feel a little better as I was noticing some fluid come out before, and I thought it was fuel haha. Like I said its new to me.
2. Is there a website that you use that sells aftermarket parts etc for these or is ebay the best?
3. How long do you guys go on a tank of fuel. Seems to only last about 2 hrs for me. I'm only 160 lbs.
4. Where do you grease them and how often? Steering, jet etc?
5. Anything you guys would recommend I do to this ski before I ride it to much? What to check over etc?
I've had it in the water a bit. It took me a good 3-4 rides to be able to turn on the thing without falling! Now I'm getting the hang of it and having more fun! I'm going to ride it all I can to get better.
Thanks guys for the help!
Andy