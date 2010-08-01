Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: JS550 New to me #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 5 JS550 New to me Hey guys!



I just bought my first jet ski. An 1987 JS550. I've been on boats all my life but never a ski. I've got a few questions.



1. From all I have read it looks some water actually some out of the exhaust, that makes me feel a little better as I was noticing some fluid come out before, and I thought it was fuel haha. Like I said its new to me.



2. Is there a website that you use that sells aftermarket parts etc for these or is ebay the best?



3. How long do you guys go on a tank of fuel. Seems to only last about 2 hrs for me. I'm only 160 lbs.



4. Where do you grease them and how often? Steering, jet etc?



5. Anything you guys would recommend I do to this ski before I ride it to much? What to check over etc?



I've had it in the water a bit. It took me a good 3-4 rides to be able to turn on the thing without falling! Now I'm getting the hang of it and having more fun! I'm going to ride it all I can to get better.



Thanks guys for the help!



Congrats on your first ski!

1. yes water will come out of the exhaust. The whole exhaust is water cooled and the muffler, called a waterbox, usually has a decent amount of water in it to keep things quiet.

2. Best place to pick up parts are here, get a paypal account if you dont have one, or the 550 facebook group. Ebay is where people sell parts at a big mark up, and not much is made new for them anymore.

3. 2 hours of riding seems pretty good

4. I like to grease all of the steering joints and shafts and also the driveshaft inbetween the bulkhead and motor. There will be a zerk fitting on it.

5. Check your plugs, make sure the color is even. How easy does it start? I would also pull the cone out of the pump and see if there is any water in it. If there is, replace the bearings and seals before it locks up and ruins your day. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 5 Re: JS550 New to me Okay sweet! Thanks! I'll look for those zerks!



I've got a PayPay account so Ill do that. Whats the name of the ground on fb? Ill join right now.



I crank it over for about 5-10 secs with choke til it fires, then take choke off and hit start and it starts instantly. Is that about right? How do you take the cone off? from the outside? Easy enough to do? Last edited by MaineJS550; Today at 12:23 PM . #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 5 Re: JS550 New to me



Here is the beast!



I've got a PayPay account so Ill do that. Whats the name of the ground on fb? Ill join right now.



I crank it over for about 5-10 secs with choke til it fires, then take choke off and hit start and it starts instantly. Is that about right? How do you take the cone off? from the outside? Easy enough to do?



Sounds like it starts good so no worries there. If you look up the nozzle in the back of the ski you will see the cone. 4 bolts to pull the nozzle and then you can pull the cone. Easy job.

-95 750SXI

