Thread: JS550 New to me

  Today, 12:04 PM
    MaineJS550
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    26
    Posts
    5

    JS550 New to me

    Hey guys!

    I just bought my first jet ski. An 1987 JS550. I've been on boats all my life but never a ski. I've got a few questions.

    1. From all I have read it looks some water actually some out of the exhaust, that makes me feel a little better as I was noticing some fluid come out before, and I thought it was fuel haha. Like I said its new to me.

    2. Is there a website that you use that sells aftermarket parts etc for these or is ebay the best?

    3. How long do you guys go on a tank of fuel. Seems to only last about 2 hrs for me. I'm only 160 lbs.

    4. Where do you grease them and how often? Steering, jet etc?

    5. Anything you guys would recommend I do to this ski before I ride it to much? What to check over etc?

    I've had it in the water a bit. It took me a good 3-4 rides to be able to turn on the thing without falling! Now I'm getting the hang of it and having more fun! I'm going to ride it all I can to get better.

    Thanks guys for the help!

    Andy
  Today, 12:11 PM
    bandit88
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,281

    Re: JS550 New to me

    Congrats on your first ski!
    1. yes water will come out of the exhaust. The whole exhaust is water cooled and the muffler, called a waterbox, usually has a decent amount of water in it to keep things quiet.
    2. Best place to pick up parts are here, get a paypal account if you dont have one, or the 550 facebook group. Ebay is where people sell parts at a big mark up, and not much is made new for them anymore.
    3. 2 hours of riding seems pretty good
    4. I like to grease all of the steering joints and shafts and also the driveshaft inbetween the bulkhead and motor. There will be a zerk fitting on it.
    5. Check your plugs, make sure the color is even. How easy does it start? I would also pull the cone out of the pump and see if there is any water in it. If there is, replace the bearings and seals before it locks up and ruins your day.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
  Today, 12:19 PM
    MaineJS550
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    26
    Posts
    5

    Re: JS550 New to me

    Okay sweet! Thanks! I'll look for those zerks!

    I've got a PayPay account so Ill do that. Whats the name of the ground on fb? Ill join right now.

    I crank it over for about 5-10 secs with choke til it fires, then take choke off and hit start and it starts instantly. Is that about right? How do you take the cone off? from the outside? Easy enough to do?
  Today, 12:29 PM
    MaineJS550
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Maine
    Age
    26
    Posts
    5

    Re: JS550 New to me



    Here is the beast!
  Today, 12:39 PM
    bandit88
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,281

    Re: JS550 New to me

    Quote Originally Posted by MaineJS550 View Post
    Okay sweet! Thanks! I'll look for those zerks!

    I've got a PayPay account so Ill do that. Whats the name of the ground on fb? Ill join right now.

    I crank it over for about 5-10 secs with choke til it fires, then take choke off and hit start and it starts instantly. Is that about right? How do you take the cone off? from the outside? Easy enough to do?
    The group name is kawasaki 550 jetski.

    Sounds like it starts good so no worries there. If you look up the nozzle in the back of the ski you will see the cone. 4 bolts to pull the nozzle and then you can pull the cone. Easy job.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
