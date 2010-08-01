Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Not so pleasant experience with Parker Yamaha #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2002 Location CA Age 43 Posts 252 Not so pleasant experience with Parker Yamaha Been a long time customer with them, and recently i tried to order some Mikuni jets & other carb parts. The lady sounded annoyed that im calling in my order instead of going through the website, i let her know that everything was on the website except for the jets. And she says that i could just leave a note on the order, so i respond with asking her how i would know the pricing and how would i be charged for the jets, and she says the pricing is on there. So i repeat that the jets are not on the website so there is no price... so she says its 2 to 3 dollars. Ok so at this point im already in the middle of the order, why should i start over on the website. Then she asks what ski its for, so i reply 99 Seadoo GSX Limited with 46mm i-series carbs, so she looks up in the catalog what jet sizes come stock on the ski, then tells me what jet sizes im supposed to have, i inform her that im not trying to order oem size, i am rejetting for flame arresters, and she says they only sell what is oem for the ski... I should have just asked for somebody higher up, but Im aggravated at this point and tell her to cancel the order because i dont want to pay for shipping from 2 separate shops. So from here on Ill just take my business to Atlantic Jet Sports and/or OSD Marine. Last edited by idt512; Today at 11:17 AM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,279 Re: Not so pleasant experience with Parker Yamaha jetsrus.com -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

