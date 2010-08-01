pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:14 AM #1
    idt512
    idt512 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2002
    Location
    CA
    Age
    43
    Posts
    252

    Not so pleasant experience with Parker Yamaha

    Been a long time customer with them, and recently i tried to order some Mikuni jets & other carb parts. The lady sounded annoyed that im calling in my order instead of going through the website, i let her know that everything was on the website except for the jets. And she says that i could just leave a note on the order, so i respond with asking her how i would know the pricing and how would i be charged for the jets, and she says the pricing is on there. So i repeat that the jets are not on the website so there is no price... so she says its 2 to 3 dollars. Ok so at this point im already in the middle of the order, why should i start over on the website. Then she asks what ski its for, so i reply 99 Seadoo GSX Limited with 46mm i-series carbs, so she looks up in the catalog what jet sizes come stock on the ski, then tells me what jet sizes im supposed to have, i inform her that im not trying to order oem size, i am rejetting for flame arresters, and she says they only sell what is oem for the ski... I should have just asked for somebody higher up, but Im aggravated at this point and tell her to cancel the order because i dont want to pay for shipping from 2 separate shops. So from here on Ill just take my business to Atlantic Jet Sports and/or OSD Marine.
    Last edited by idt512; Today at 11:17 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:21 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,279

    Re: Not so pleasant experience with Parker Yamaha

    jetsrus.com
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 