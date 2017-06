Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New to Superjet engines. Whats this? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 63 New to Superjet engines. Whats this? Good morning, picked up a 62t and going to rebuild and upgrade. I'm new to the superjet engines and just trying to figure out how everything works and whats what before I get started.



Didn't know what this little guy does though... Oil injection pump?

1.png Last edited by Chief775; Today at 11:03 AM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2012 Location mammoth, ca Posts 416 Re: New to Superjet engines. Whats this? yes oil injection, most guys remove and block it off and just run premix 91 super couch

91 550sx with 701 and big pump

perfect. Thank you. another question... The engine didn't come out of a superjet but is going in a 91 superjet. the engine vibration pad on the bottom of it (i think that's what it is)... is that required or will it fit in the superjet?

