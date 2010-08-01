Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '98 GP800 - Low speed and mid RPMs under load, revs fine out of water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location OH Posts 1 '98 GP800 - Low speed and mid RPMs under load, revs fine out of water Hi everyone. This is my first post here after doing research across a number of forums trying to find a solution to my problem. I have a '98 GP800 that was worked flawlessly up until recently. I took it out yesterday and fired it up in the water. It stumbled a little at idle and I had to keep blipping the throttle to keep it alive. Once I got out in the open, going full throttle would only get me about 4000 - 4200 rpms and going between 6 and 9mph. The RPMs were very steady which lead me to think I was hitting some sort of limiter, but I don't believe such exists since it revs above that out of the water. There were a couple of times where I would try to run it wide open and it started to finally take off with RPMs getting to 6k and some more speed, but a few seconds later would drop back down to what I mentioned above.



It finally hit me that this has sat for 2 years without being ran. Typically I run the fuel out of it before winter and add fuel stabilizer. However, the last person to use it was a friend and he brought it back to me filled up and I did not add anything to the fuel. So the fuel is over 2 years old. I brought it back home and performed the following checks:





siphon fuel and added 5 fresh gallons - it would rev fine, but would eventually die on idle

checked compression - both cylinders read 150psi

inspected water intake to make sure it wasn't clogged - impeller has some dings, but free of debris

checked to make sure the power valve linkage is working - a quick press of the start button shows the cable moving and servo making a noise a few seconds later

pulled off the carbs to check the diaphragm - diaphragm looks very good for being 1998, perhaps previous owner had them rebuilt once before

brand new NGK plugs - I noticed they stay wet after idle; perhaps it's not running hot enough at that point to burn the oil off of them?



Since it doesn't rev to high RPMs with low speed tells me it isn't an issue with water intake or the impeller. I've had the intake blocked with a lillypad before and know the behavior of it when it can't suck in water. The only thing I can think of is the carbs need rebuilt. I would assume that bad fuel and/or dirty carbs would cause the RPMs to fluctuate under load, but they are very consistent.



I have new rebuild kits for the carbs on the way in the mail. Since I took them out, I might as well do them. Any other suggestions as to what it could be? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules