Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fiberglass front sponsons #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 418 Fiberglass front sponsons Fiberglass sponsons



Not sure exact brand. They came off my ski. Maybe BNG ?



Slight gel coat damage as pictured from removal. Structurally very good ready to mount



Will work on any ski



125 shipped



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules