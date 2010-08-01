Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2010 Sea Doo RXPX 255 Power Issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location MI Posts 1 2010 Sea Doo RXPX 255 Power Issues Hi,



I have a 2010 RXP-X 255 Supercharged that has been having some power issues. Normally when I hit the throttle hard, it should pull me out of the water and take off QUICK with reaching a top speed of 70 in a few seconds, and now it takes maybe 3-4 times as long to hit maybe even 65.



This time around (this is all after winterizing the jet ski) it seems to be struggling, like the same struggle it would have if something was caught in the intake grate - which to my knowledge I couldn't find.



I've replaced the battery, spark plugs, and put 5 gallons of fresh gas (mixed with a maybe a gallon of the old gas from the winter)

The supercharger is winding so I don't believe that's the issue, I am new to jet skis but have some friends who are very savy in the area and they are stumped as well.



My next step is to take it to a dealer to look at it but i was wondering if anyone experienced the same thing as me, and had a simple solution to save me a trip/cost to the dealer.



Thanks to everyone who offers help! Last edited by Ajlalko; Today at 06:54 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,393 Re: 2010 Sea Doo RXPX 255 Power Issues You sar your pump is slipping like you are spinning? Extra RPMS but not accelerating? You may have sucked up a rock, stick, or similar and have impeller, and or wear ring damage.



Have you tried a new set of spark plugs?



Also very common on the SC SeaDoos is the SC clutch slipping. SC will turn but you are not getting full boost. Sometime you can tell this be gabbing the hose from the SC to the throttle body. When revving the throttle you should not be able to squeeze the hose it should blow up some, and be hard. If you can squeeze it, pull the SC and check clutch slippage.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules