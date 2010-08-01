Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 XP VTS motor works, but no trim? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2005 Location Chicago IL Posts 72 95 XP VTS motor works, but no trim? I have a 95 XP and the VTS motor works, but the trim does not move...just sounds like it is moving



Thoughts?



I read a bunch on this VTS topic and there are many different issues, but did not see anyone with this problem.





Thanks in advance! Last edited by jeckert; Today at 12:34 AM . X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules