  Today, 12:32 AM
    jeckert
    jeckert is offline
    PWCToday Regular jeckert's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Chicago IL
    Posts
    72

    95 XP VTS motor works, but no trim?

    I have a 95 XP and the VTS motor works, but the trim does not move...just sounds like it is moving

    Thoughts?

    I read a bunch on this VTS topic and there are many different issues, but did not see anyone with this problem.


    Thanks in advance!
    Last edited by jeckert; Today at 12:34 AM.
    X-SCREAM www.xmetalworks.com
