95 XP VTS motor works, but no trim?
I have a 95 XP and the VTS motor works, but the trim does not move...just sounds like it is moving
Thoughts?
I read a bunch on this VTS topic and there are many different issues, but did not see anyone with this problem.
Thanks in advance!
