1986 JS550/750 Conversion Build
After restoring a few other standups, I tried my hand at a complete restore/conversion build over the winter. The goal of my build was to have a reliable ski, light enough to haul around without help but with enough power to throttle out of falling. So far so good! I've been riding the ski for 3 weeks now and its performed well every time.
Hull: Red 1986 JS550
Motor: Twin carb 750 Big Pin bored 1mm over w/ ported exhaust manifold and Mariner 650 3 Piece Pipe (RCJS conversion plate )
Electronics: 750 from an ssxi
Impeller: 18* Stainless Skat Trak
2" Extended Ride Plate
IMG_5773.JPGIMG_5774.JPGIMG_5775.JPGIMG_5776.JPG
