Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1986 JS550/750 Conversion Build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Chicago, IL Posts 9 1986 JS550/750 Conversion Build After restoring a few other standups, I tried my hand at a complete restore/conversion build over the winter. The goal of my build was to have a reliable ski, light enough to haul around without help but with enough power to throttle out of falling. So far so good! I've been riding the ski for 3 weeks now and its performed well every time.

Hull: Red 1986 JS550

Motor: Twin carb 750 Big Pin bored 1mm over w/ ported exhaust manifold and Mariner 650 3 Piece Pipe (RCJS conversion plate )

Electronics: 750 from an ssxi

Impeller: 18* Stainless Skat Trak

2" Extended Ride Plate

IMG_5773.JPGIMG_5774.JPGIMG_5775.JPGIMG_5776.JPG

