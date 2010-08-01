|
|
-
resident guru
96 XP 800 pisser temp?
My 800 runs strong, surprisingly strong, all stock, read 185psi on stock looking head with valves down, anyway, it runs a lil rich and I need to dial it back a lil I think. But the outlet temp is Luke warm almost all the time, I can ride with my foot in the stream as long as I would like. I feel like it should be running a bit warmer. This was today.
I hit the ramp getting on it and broke the plastic trim heim, and I gues that flopping around killed the steering cable, only left turns to back to the ramp.
So what's a good pisser temp
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules