My 800 runs strong, surprisingly strong, all stock, read 185psi on stock looking head with valves down, anyway, it runs a lil rich and I need to dial it back a lil I think. But the outlet temp is Luke warm almost all the time, I can ride with my foot in the stream as long as I would like. I feel like it should be running a bit warmer. This was today.
I hit the ramp getting on it and broke the plastic trim heim, and I gues that flopping around killed the steering cable, only left turns to back to the ramp.

So what's a good pisser temp