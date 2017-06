Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gas tank recall performed by Honda now overheats please help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location california Posts 1 Gas tank recall performed by Honda now overheats please help I have two f12x turbos had Honda do gas tank recall just went to lake. Within a few minutes both started beeping over heating shut off loaded up brought home.is there anything tech could have done wrong to make this happen? Where'd both did same thing . ​ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules