Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva Girdled head cooling question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location massachusetts Posts 6 Riva Girdled head cooling question I picked up another used riva gp1200 girdled head on ebay. When i started installing it i noticed it had the 2 normal cooling ports (1 on each end of the head) but it had a 3rd hole by the middle cylinder. I was just going to put a plug in it but then started thinking maybe i should hook it up. My question is where would you hook the hose to? do you put a tee in another hose or just run it to the pisser? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules