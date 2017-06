Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Kawasaki 650 pipe for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location Prior lake , mn Age 19 Posts 24 Kawasaki 650 pipe for sale I have a team butch pipe for a 650sx or x-2 for sale $450 obo plus shipping or ill cover shipping make an offer, im in minnesota my phone number is 952-737-9096









What's the difference between a butch and a west coast? Other than the color..





Nothing as far as I know





Originally Posted by stunter08 Originally Posted by I believe there are 2 styles of the West Coast. A 650 WC and a 750 limited WC which fits a 650, sx x2 etc. And is better for a modded 650 or 750 ? And the 550 conversion skis

Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests)
js3000, SBrider

