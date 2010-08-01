|
2000 Seadoo Bombardier RX Millenium edition
Hi all. On my second jetski. My first was a 1999 Yamaha waverunner. Gave me 3 great seasons before I blew it up. In truth, I think I had a cracked block from not flushing it out completely and I never figured out how to get antifreeze into it. Just got this Seadoo, and it screams. I'm sure people have faster, does 60-64 and that's plenty for me. First time out it ran great, but when I parked it, I discovered it was leaking like a sieve around the drive shaft. There was an obviously new boot and what I assumed was a new carbon ring, so I played around with it some and ended up just rotating it about 1/4 turn. I could feel that it seemed to stick a little, so I dropped it back in the water and the leak was no more!
The internet is a wonderful thing. Happy jetting and I'll undoubtedly be back for more tips and tricks.
