Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Xp800 battery #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2004 Location Cali Age 37 Posts 400 Xp800 battery I need help. I picked up a couple of xp800's and have been spending time fixing them up. I got one of them done and went to fire it up. Put a battery on it that works just fine for my kawasaki's and it will barely crank this sea Doo over. Pull the plugs and it sounds just fine. Do I need a special higher cranking amp battery for this sea Doo? '93 701 X2

First try a new ground cable & if it dont get better get a new or used OEM starter.

