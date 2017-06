Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 86 550 Sees daylight first time in 21 years #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2012 Location Tennessee Age 46 Posts 42 86 550 Sees daylight first time in 21 years Finally drug my old Race 550 and trailer out of the basement. Going to try and get it running again. It has some electrical issues with the total loss ignition so I will be asking questions along the way. I will try to attach a couple pics. Attached Images IMG_0183.JPG (3.55 MB, 21 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2015 Location reno Age 39 Posts 245 Re: 86 550 Sees daylight first time in 21 years cant wait to see this! 👍



Sent from my SM-G920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location tenino, wa Age 50 Posts 135 Re: 86 550 Sees daylight first time in 21 years Cool, cant wait to see it on the water

