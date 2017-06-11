Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 416 Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit. $120 shipped



Sxr 1100 waterbox. $120 shipped



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 38 Posts 354 Re: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox Waterbox and both aluminum tubes?



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2012 Location SoCal Posts 416 Re: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox Prices are listed for each item per the ad



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules