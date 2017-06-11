pxctoday

  1. Today, 01:06 PM #1
    Jpheeze
    Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox

    Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit. $120 shipped

    Sxr 1100 waterbox. $120 shipped

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
  2. Today, 01:07 PM #2
    josh977
    Re: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox

    Waterbox and both aluminum tubes?

  3. Today, 01:07 PM #3
    Jpheeze
    Re: Kommander sxr 1100 exhaust routing kit/ SXR waterbox

    Prices are listed for each item per the ad

    Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
