pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: 650sx pads

  1. Today, 12:10 PM #1
    bartremm
    bartremm is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    28
    Posts
    38

    650sx pads

    Anyone know where I could buy a right side engine pad?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:56 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,145

    Re: 650sx pads

    Ok I will bite, what the hell is an engine pad ?
    Get your Fat Dudes T-shirts right here PM me for details !
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:11 PM #3
    bartremm
    bartremm is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    28
    Posts
    38

    Re: 650sx pads

    IMAG1283.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:12 PM #4
    bartremm
    bartremm is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    28
    Posts
    38

    Re: 650sx pads

    Guess I should say engine hood pad
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 