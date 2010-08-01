Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: x2 carbs and cables #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location superior WI Age 23 Posts 4 x2 carbs and cables im pretty new to the x2's (and jet ski's in general). the jet ski i bought came with 3 carbs. one has a round pump (which is a CKD 38 from what i could gather? picture 1)



GOPR1831.JPG



the other usable one is a Keihin CDK II which i put a rebuild kit into (it came with the jet ski's). i cant seem to get the one that is on there to run correctly. I'm generally pretty good at getting things tuned (i have nitro RC cars, and they are tuning nightmares sometimes.) but for some reason i cant get this thing to idle right. it takes off fine, but when your moving around at maybe 30% throttle, and get on it, it pauses for a second, then goes. which i know is a lean condition. i can put the choke on at like 80%, and it will run perfect (with a high idle of course) i have turned the high speed needle out quite a bit, and it does not change anything. the pet**** has been bypassed, and im pretty sure there is no air leaks in the lines. could a bad tank cap cause this? i know mine leaks a little.



what kind of throttle cable do i need to put the other carb on? it pulls down instead of up. i can make a bracket if i need to. i just cant make cables? and could someone inform me of what lines are which?



i also dont have an air filter element/flame arrestor for the Keihin carb either. but i have a housing for it i could use. i was thinking of printing off some kind of adapter for the high flow flame arrestor that i have for the one that is on there now (i have a 3d printer)



i know that the Keihin is a little rusty, but i have cleaned it up since then. it looks good. and i cleaned it out too.



