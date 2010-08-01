Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Water box? Can I run with out? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 282 Water box? Can I run with out? So I'm building a x2 with a yami 760 motor. But hull is being fix at this and I have a 750sx hull that it's going in for now. But the pipe I have I can't use the stock water box. Will it hurt the motor if I don't run the water box? Or just be loud as hell? Looking for a in line water box/muffler. What are your guys thoughts?





Will loose tq I think, prob sing up top

