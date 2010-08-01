pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 09:25 AM #1
    DeMan686
    DeMan686 is offline
    Frequent Poster DeMan686's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    Reno
    Age
    37
    Posts
    282

    Water box? Can I run with out?

    So I'm building a x2 with a yami 760 motor. But hull is being fix at this and I have a 750sx hull that it's going in for now. But the pipe I have I can't use the stock water box. Will it hurt the motor if I don't run the water box? Or just be loud as hell? Looking for a in line water box/muffler. What are your guys thoughts?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:52 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    resident guru Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,152

    Re: Water box? Can I run with out?

    Will loose tq I think, prob sing up top
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 