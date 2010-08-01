|
Water box? Can I run with out?
So I'm building a x2 with a yami 760 motor. But hull is being fix at this and I have a 750sx hull that it's going in for now. But the pipe I have I can't use the stock water box. Will it hurt the motor if I don't run the water box? Or just be loud as hell? Looking for a in line water box/muffler. What are your guys thoughts?
Re: Water box? Can I run with out?
Will loose tq I think, prob sing up top
