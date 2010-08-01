Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What intake grate for rough water? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location The netherlands Age 30 Posts 446 What intake grate for rough water? Some know i am busy with my X2 750 SP



with follow setup



750SP

750 Electric

R&D Advance timing plate

R&D Intake manifold

single 46mm

Stock mod 650 exhaust manifold ( dual cooling)

750sx Factory wet pipe

Coffman waterbox

skat-track 9/17

D-cut Rideplate





but now i am at the point what type of intakegrate should i use for a little freestyle and rough water?

I know the het dynamics could rip out the inserts.. even with a lot of acrylic sealant?



i have these 3 laying around



Westcoast deep intakegrate

R&D intakegrate

and a unkown brand intake ( looks jetdynamics)

$_57.jpg$_1.jpgjet_dynamics_intake_grate__1_kawasaki_650sx_x2_jet_mate_deep_1.jpg Live hard or die by trying



X2-750sp



BRAAAAAP



