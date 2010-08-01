Some know i am busy with my X2 750 SP
with follow setup
750SP
750 Electric
R&D Advance timing plate
R&D Intake manifold
single 46mm
Stock mod 650 exhaust manifold ( dual cooling)
750sx Factory wet pipe
Coffman waterbox
skat-track 9/17
D-cut Rideplate
but now i am at the point what type of intakegrate should i use for a little freestyle and rough water?
I know the het dynamics could rip out the inserts.. even with a lot of acrylic sealant?
i have these 3 laying around
Westcoast deep intakegrate
R&D intakegrate
and a unkown brand intake ( looks jetdynamics)
$_57.jpg$_1.jpgjet_dynamics_intake_grate__1_kawasaki_650sx_x2_jet_mate_deep_1.jpg