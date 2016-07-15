1993 Kawasaki Custom jetski with an SXR top deck and modified SXR bottom. Started out as a 93 Kawi and was rebuilt as an SXR. High flow hood. 750 group k cylinder, Big pin motor, west coast head, msd enhancer, factory pipe-dry pipe, stock Sxr water box, pro watercraft rear sponsons, tbm super pump cone mounted on a small hub skat-trak magnum pump, tbm superscoop intake grate, rare "green racing" carbs. 550 fuel cell. Stock flywheel. Has Front tubbies but they are currently off. Turns like its on rails. Hull only weighs 107 lbs., 80 lbs lighter than stock sxr. Runs excellent, you won't be dissapointed. Few chips in paint, no cracks, fresh water only. $4500 firm. no trailer.