Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 Kawasaki SXR $4500 Southcoast MA #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2010 Location Mass. Age 52 Posts 11 1993 Kawasaki SXR $4500 Southcoast MA 1993 Kawasaki Custom jetski with an SXR top deck and modified SXR bottom. Started out as a 93 Kawi and was rebuilt as an SXR. High flow hood. 750 group k cylinder, Big pin motor, west coast head, msd enhancer, factory pipe-dry pipe, stock Sxr water box, pro watercraft rear sponsons, tbm super pump cone mounted on a small hub skat-trak magnum pump, tbm superscoop intake grate, rare "green racing" carbs. 550 fuel cell. Stock flywheel. Has Front tubbies but they are currently off. Turns like its on rails. Hull only weighs 107 lbs., 80 lbs lighter than stock sxr. Runs excellent, you won't be dissapointed. Few chips in paint, no cracks, fresh water only. $4500 firm. no trailer. Attached Images IMG_20160715_123554(1).jpg (1.77 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160715_123554(1).jpg (1.77 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160715_122646.jpg (973.7 KB, 0 views)

IMG_20160715_122646.jpg (973.7 KB, 0 views) IMG_20160715_123407(1).jpg (1.04 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160715_123407(1).jpg (1.04 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160715_123538(1).jpg (1.22 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160715_123538(1).jpg (1.22 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160715_123517(1).jpg (1.95 MB, 0 views)

IMG_20160715_123517(1).jpg (1.95 MB, 0 views) IMG_20160715_123457(1).jpg (1.72 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules