pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:49 AM #1
    Jetskimajic
    Jetskimajic is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2010
    Location
    Mass.
    Age
    52
    Posts
    11

    1993 Kawasaki SXR $4500 Southcoast MA

    1993 Kawasaki Custom jetski with an SXR top deck and modified SXR bottom. Started out as a 93 Kawi and was rebuilt as an SXR. High flow hood. 750 group k cylinder, Big pin motor, west coast head, msd enhancer, factory pipe-dry pipe, stock Sxr water box, pro watercraft rear sponsons, tbm super pump cone mounted on a small hub skat-trak magnum pump, tbm superscoop intake grate, rare "green racing" carbs. 550 fuel cell. Stock flywheel. Has Front tubbies but they are currently off. Turns like its on rails. Hull only weighs 107 lbs., 80 lbs lighter than stock sxr. Runs excellent, you won't be dissapointed. Few chips in paint, no cracks, fresh water only. $4500 firm. no trailer.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 